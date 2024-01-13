Chanel releases her first album: I didn’t want to be a soulless doll

Almost two years after her great feat at Eurovision with SloMo, a song with which she achieved a historic second place, Chanel releases her first album as a soloist: Agua. A very well-worked album that took a long time to see the light of day, but of which the artist feels very proud and excited, as she reveals in an interview in Europa Press: I feel like I have given my best version.

I’m really looking forward to everything nice that’s coming. For color tastes. There will be people who don’t like it and it is very legal, as long as the barrier of lack of respect or violence is not crossed…, he says with a smile on his face. Chanel compare the release of this album to the state of teenage infatuation. I have been preparing myself psychologically for some time and resting well to face these days, he adds.

Although during these two years Chanel has not released many songs, the Eurovision Song Contest assures that she has not stopped creating. “It has been a creative process and a much-needed moment,” she says. I am not a sculpted girl, a soulless doll. I am an artist and I need to explain things, create things, express things. I have tried to do things well and my priority was to be true to myself. I think this album is the best version of me right now, he continues to express in Europa Press.

About the haters

Chanel affirms that she ignores criticism and prefers to remain with people’s affection: I feel it very closely. When I go out on the street, people always come up to me and say very nice things to me. I appreciate it a lot. It’s very nice for me because it’s like it fills me with gasoline.counts too.

However, he reveals in Europa Press that tHe has a blacklist of people who have harmed him since his rise to fame at the Benidorm Fest in 2022 and that they joined that snowball: My way of claiming that list is that those people have removed my greeting or are directly erased from my life. The public was very cruel and tyrannical. I received death threats.

What I experienced during the Benidorm Fest was very heavy. There is a lot of tyranny around. We are human and we have millions of layers and feelingsand we are very cruel, ditch.