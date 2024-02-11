Charles III attends Sunday mass at Sandringham

SANDRINGHAM.- The king Charles III currently undergoing treatment for cancer, attended today – February 11 – the religious service at the Saint Mary Magdalene church on the royal estate of Sandringham, in the east of England, an AFP photographer noted.

This is the monarch’s second public appearance since announcing his cancer diagnosis earlier in the week.

Dressed in a dark suit and coat, the sovereign, accompanied by Queen Camilla, waved to the journalists present at the mass site.

On Tuesday, Charles was briefly seen leaving his London royal residence of Clarence House in a car, where he had just met his son, Prince Harry, who arrived from California to visit his father after learning of his illness.

Charles III, who according to Backingham Palace is continuing his treatment at home, changed London for the royal country residence of Sandringham, in Norfolk.

Less than 18 months after acceding to the throne, the 75-year-old king began treatment on Monday for a form of cancer that was not specified.

Treatment of Charles III

It is known that the disease was detected during a recent intervention for benign prostate hypertrophy, but it is not believed to be a cancer of this type.

In a message published on the Internet on Saturday, the king addressed his most sincere thanks to the people who sent him messages of support.

“As everyone who has suffered cancer knows, these kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” said the sovereign.

He also praised organizations that support cancer patients and their families in the United Kingdom and the world.

“My eternal admiration for your tireless care and dedication is made greater by my personal experience,” the king added.

Although he will continue with some of his administrative functions, Carlos III will be absent from public life for an indefinite period of time.

