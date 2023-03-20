Chart of the Day: The world’s 65+ workforce

According to research conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico is one of the countries where people over 65 form an important part of the workforce throughout the country.

It is no secret that, in terms of the workforce, the arrival of the pandemic meant a hard blow for companies around the world. Of course, the sector that suffered the most was the informal sector; however, the effects, to this day, continue to occur in some industries.

Starting from this premise, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in a period between March and April 2020, an estimated 12.5 million jobs were lost; however, it should be noted that informal workers absorbed the greatest impact. In fact, it is estimated that of the total number of people who lost their jobs, 10.4 million were part of the informal sector and 2.1 million of the formal sector.

In addition, information from the agency itself indicates that the youth sector was the one that was most affected by this scenario. In that sense, employees between the ages of 15 and 34 lost, together, a total of 242,000 jobs in a period between March 2020 and May 2021.

The workforce over 65 in the world

Although it is true that we are in a different context in terms of the lethality of Covid-19, reality dictates that one of the issues that worries people in the middle of 2023 is unemployment. This is how he makes it known a recent Ipsos survey in which 27 percent of those interviewed placed the lack of employment in the fourth place of their top concerns for the immediate future.

Now, we live in an era in which the labor force is very dispersed to such a degree that people over 65 years of age who, in theory, should already be retired, make up a large part of the spectrum working in some countries.

To mention one example, according to an investigation by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) And as shown in the graph deposited at the top, Japan and South Korea are the countries where those over 65 years of age constitute the largest part of the labor force, between 13 and 14 percent.

In Mexico, according to what has been indicated, the trend is also important since 5.1 percent of workers are 65 years of age or older, a country where it should be noted that the retirement age is 56 years for men and 54 for women, currently.