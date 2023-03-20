This Apple MacBook Air available on Rakuten will necessarily convince you

Do you want a lightweight, easy-to-carry laptop that gives free rein to your ideas? The Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip is a powerhouse in a small package!

With its M2 chip, Apple is revolutionizing the laptop market. This component, which combines the functions of processor, graphics card and RAM, allows to the new MacBook Air 2022 to be one of the most powerful laptops of the moment… While being one of the most compact!

Despite its weight of 1.24 kilograms and its diagonal of 13.6 inches, this “small” computer has everything of a (very) large. It endures all your tasks with disconcerting ease, and performs them with endurance, for nearly 18 hours of battery life. The 1080p FaceTime camera enhances your pretty face during your video calls, and the Touch ID button on the keyboard secures your data with your fingerprint. In short, one of the best computers from Apple, available for purchase at Rakuten.

The latest Apple MacBook Air makes you want? Browse the Apple catalog at Rakuten and find the model that suits you! The merchant site offers many offers on the different versions of the lightest laptop from the apple brand. Available in Silver, Silver, Starlight, Midnight Black or Space Gray; with 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage; new, refurbished or used:

