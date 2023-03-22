ChatGPT: According to Bill Gates, OpenAI’s AI is the most revolutionary technological advancement since 1980

Bill Gates is amazed by the prowess of ChatGPT. The illustrious founder of Microsoft even believes that OpenAI’s GPT model is the greatest technological advancement since the emergence of the graphical user interface in 1980.

While Microsoft is betting heavily on OpenAI and its GPT models, its co-founder does not hide his wonder at the enormous potential of artificial intelligence. Bill Gates even considers it to be the most revolutionary technological advancement since the graphical user interface (GUI) he first saw in 1980.

Which is the “precursor to all modern operating systems, including Windows”, he recalls. Unlike a command line interface, the GUI allows the user to interact with a computer or a program via icons, buttons, menus. Years later, Bill Gates sees OpenAI’s GPT models as a shift into a new era as well.

Bill Gates is amazed by the prowess of GPT models

In a blog post, he explains that he issued a challenge to the company: to develop a program capable of passing the Advanced Placement Biology exam. “I thought the challenge would keep them busy for two or three years. They finished it in just a few months”, applauds Bill Gates. GPT-4, released last week, did get the maximum score.

Bill Gates, assures him, ChatGPT and others will change everything. “The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the PC, the Internet and the mobile phone. It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get healthcare and communicate with each other. Entire industries will reorient themselves around it. Companies will differentiate themselves by how they use it,” he explains on his blog.

The pioneer of IT is however well aware of the risks induced by AIs like ChatGPT: “Like most inventions, artificial intelligence can be used for good or for evil purposes. Governments must work with the private sector on ways to limit the risks”. And to add in conclusion: “The world must set the rules so that the disadvantages of artificial intelligence are far outweighed by its advantages“.

Source : GatesNotes