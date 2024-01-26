Chavista regime ratifies disqualification of Henrique Capriles for 15 years

CARACAS.- The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) ratifies the political disqualification of the opposition leader Henrique capriles radonski while the decision in the case of the measure imposed by the Nicolás Maduro regime on the presidential candidate remains pending, Maria Corina Machado .

Through ruling 00003, with a joint presentation, the Political-Administrative Chamber declared inadmissible the appeal for annulment with an action for precautionary protection filed by Capriles Radonski in 2017.

The instance ratifies the 15-year disqualification imposed in April 2017 by the Comptroller General’s Office, which prevents the opponent from holding public office due to alleged “administrative irregularities that occurred during the fiscal years 2011, 2012 and the first quarter of 2013”, when he served as governor. from the state of Miranda.

“Furthermore, this request does not comply with the requirements established and demanded in the Barbados Agreement signed on October 17, 2023 and, consequently, citizen Henrique Capriles Radosnki is disqualified for fifteen years from exercising public functions,” the ruling states.

Likewise, it sends the file to the Chavista attorney general to determine “the criminal sanctions that may apply,” given the alleged “serious acts” in which Capriles Radonski would have incurred.

“What they will never be able to disable is the Venezuelans’ feeling of change. The dream of having a country where the Constitution and the laws are equal and respected by everyone,” said the opposition leader, upon learning of the decision of the Chavista court.

Through X, formerly Twitter, he ratified his decision to advocate voting as a mechanism for political change. “Today more than ever, let nothing and no one take us away from the electoral route, from the exercise of the right to vote, so that we Venezuelans have an alternative that competes and can change the worst government in history,” he emphasized.

Decisions on disqualifications

After 2:00 pm Venezuela time, the Chavista TSJ, which acts as the judicial arm of the regime, announced that during the course of the day the decisions made in all cases of disqualification would be made public. “complying with the Constitution, current laws, and within the framework of the Barbados Agreement”.

Shortly after, the authorization of Leocenis Garcia, leader of Prociudadanos; and minutes later he authorized the former deputy of Primero Justicia (PJ), Richard Mardo.

Both politicians had filed a claim for annulment with a request for precautionary protection, and were authorized, through rulings 00001 and 00002, “to exercise public functions, without prejudice to any criminal liability that may arise.”

Hours later, after 4:30 pm, the Constitutional Chamber of the TSJ declared the annulment claim admissible with a request for a precautionary measure imposed by the former governor of the state of Zulia, in the northwest of the South American country, Pablo Perez Alvarez. Therefore, it suspended the disqualification imposed in 2015 for a period of 10 years and qualified the leader “to exercise public functions.”

Agreements with the regime

Last October, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which brings together the main opposition parties, signed an agreement on electoral guarantees with the Nicolás Maduro regime.

The document, signed in Barbados, with the sponsorship of the international community and the United States, establishes a mechanism for the resolution of political disqualifications that prevent some opponents, including María Corina Machado, from competing in electoral processes.

Now the response to the review request imposed by the presidential candidate on December 15 is awaited. “Maduro will have to decide if it is counted or not countedwhether or not it complies with the agreements it has made with actors in the international community,” the Vente Venezuela leader declared to the media at that time.

However, various actors in the regime have denied the possibility of the opposition leader being qualified for the presidential elections scheduled for this year. “There is no way for (Machado) to be a candidate to nothing in any election in Venezuela,” stressed the president of the Chavista National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguezduring this Thursday’s plenary session.

