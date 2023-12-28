Cher requests guardianship of her 47-year-old son due to his drug addictions

Cher’s career began 60 years ago, when the musical landscape looked very different and the world was, definitely, very different. For several decades she has been considered as pop goddess, in addition to a career with many summits and full of successes in the form of transfers between cinema and music. His artistic lucidity has always haunted him. a private life marred by controversy which, in many cases, has bordered on the absurd. Especially regarding his youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman.

They have not spoken for years and he even did not attend his son’s wedding, back in 2013. These frictions, which are notable but understandable within a logical framework, They collide squarely with the streak that occupies the second half of this year. Although last September she was accused by her ex-daughter-in-law of hire four men to kidnap Elijahsomething that confused the international press in the full sense of the word, now their relationship would have taken a 180 turn when it came to light that The singer has requested guardianship of her own 47-year-old son.

As evidenced by documents presented to the Los Angeles Superior Court, filtered by PeopleCher has made this decision because Elijah You urgently need a close person to protect your property from loss or injurygiven that He is currently unable to manage his assets due to his enormous serious mental health and substance abuse issues. Ultimately, and basing her argument on drug consumption, the singer requests this resource due to the son’s alleged inability to manage his financial resources.

Mention of his ex-daughter-in-law and date for the ruling

In the letter issued with Cher’s wishes, reference is made to the ex-wife, Marieangela Kingwho requested divorce at the same time that she formulated the particular accusation cited previously, to affirm that she cannot be an option in guardianship because Their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.

The letter emphasizes that Cher has worked tirelessly to ensure that his son receives treatment and provides help with everything he has neededso that, assuming that Allman is entitled to periodic distributions from his company, and assuming that he is not able to maintain them for his ongoing mental health problemsdecides to make this decision to prevent Elijah from spending any funds immediately into drugs.

One way or another, a court will have the last word. The temporary verdict will arrive on January 5, 2024 and, finally, the final decision should arrive, just as you point out The Blastnext March. Until then, the relationship between Cher and her son, which is in many ways describable, remains under an intrigue that competes with the peculiarity that characterizes it.