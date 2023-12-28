What happened to Isabel Ordaz, La Hierbas in Here there is no one who lived

During the first years of life of the 21st century, a series was born that had as its protagonist the adventures of a community of neighbors who made life impossible for each other. There is no one who lives here It burst onto the small screen as if it were a cyclone and conquered an entire generation, which still remembers with devotion some of its characters and its famous phrases.

In one of the homes in Desengao 21 there was a neighbor who stood out for her mysticism and for seeing life in a different way than others. She was Isabel or La Hierbas, as her neighbors nicknamed her. Behind this character, he hid Isabel Ordazwho enjoyed a great reputation in film and theater before landing in Here there is no one who lives. The actress entered the fiction created by the Caballero brothers, Laura and Alberto, in the second season to become one of the most prominent characters until the last installment.

Next, Ordaz file by The one that is comingseries that succeeded ANHQV, to play the role of Araceli Madariaga, although she abandoned fiction on two occasions to focus her efforts on theater. It should be remembered that the actress attacked the fiction of Contubernio for the scripts and the type of humor in the series. The situation comedy changed. I know what I’m talking about because I spent three years doing it, but when things changed it was no longer (…) It’s not so much what you say, but what happens and the characters’ reactions.

A career linked to interpretation

The actress began to take her first steps in the world of acting in the 80s with short films, such as you are my guide o The Liver II. His first major performance was in The year of lightsfilm directed by Fernando Trueba. The Night of Wrath, Getting Down to the Moor, Why Do They Call It Love When They Mean Sex?, Queen Elizabeth in Person o All men are the same These are some of the films I participated in before making the leap to There is no one living here.

Thanks to Chevroletby Javier Maqua, won a Goya Award for best new actress for her role as Luca in the production. The actress has an enviable theatrical career thanks to the number of works she has starred in to date as Absalnwhere debut, Bohemian lights, The jury, The kiss, The frogs, The jury o The women’s assembly, among many others. Currently, The actress exploits another of her great passions, poetry.