Chiara Ferragni breaks her silence: If I told you how fragile I feel...

There are just a few days left until Chiara Ferragni gives her most anticipated interview on Italian television. It will be on Sunday, March 3, on the program Che tempo che fa when the influencer reappears before the general public after her multiple controversies over fraud in supposed charity campaigns and her romantic breakup with Fedez, the father of her two children, Leo and Vitto. According to several local media, The rapper would have left the family home never to return.

While her almost thirty million followers on social networks await this reappearance on the small screen, Il Corriere della Sera reveals her last conversation with the influencer when rumors of a crisis between the couple were already flying, but there was still no talk of a breakup. He is my husband. And, in my opinion, in certain situations of extreme chaos, it is better to keep other things within the couplethe businesswoman said on February 20 when she was asked about the fact that she no longer shares photographs with Fedez on Instagram.

The priority is to protect the family and children. The right thing to do is to keep problems within the family walls, he added in Il Corriere della Sera. Sometimes it is difficult for me to show my fragility at the moment in which I am experiencing them. I fight because, if I told you how fragile I feel, you would perceive me even weaker, even more vulnerable to attacks, I also expressed. From the Italian media they point out that for Chiara Ferragni it must have been one of the moments in which finding the words would only worsen the pain.

I am a lucky person who has created a life that goes beyond the dreams I had as a child. So this makes me feel weird and I’m always afraid that something might happen, but at the same time, I try to work hard so this doesn’t happen.said.

Fedez’s words

The rapper has reappeared publicly at Milan Fashion Week, at the Versace show, where the media did not hesitate to ask him about this issue. Does it make sense for me to come tell you about the problems of my life with two children? I don’t play with their life, they are my priority. I accept that people speak because I am a public figure, but I cannot respond, says Hola! magazine.