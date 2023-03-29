Chihuahua wins two categories of the Best of Mexico awards

The state of Chihuahua won two categories of the Lo Mejor de México award, awarded by the prestigious magazine México Desconocido, in an event that was held within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico México 2023, which takes place in Mexico City.

The Los Cañones Ultramarathon competition was crowned in the category of Best Destination for a Sporting Event in an amazing setting, in addition to winning the award for Best State to Live Ecotourism Experiences.

The Secretary of Tourism, Edibray Gómez Gallegos, received both awards from the presidium, which was made up of Miguel Torruco, Secretary of Tourism of Mexico; Natalie Desplas, CDMX Secretary of Tourism; Juan Enrique Suárez, president of ASETUR and José Luis Cachafeiro, president of the publication México Desconocido.

The act was also attended by Diana González, director of Tourism of Guachochi, a municipality that is the site of the winning sports competition.

Prior to the ceremony, the representation of Mexico Unknown paid a posthumous tribute to the teacher Juan Quezada, recently deceased and a pioneer of pottery in Mata Ortiz, in the Casas Grandes area, and who was awarded recognition for his career, same as he was received by his son, Juan Quezada.