China unveils first hybrid electric Trolli truck

The Chinese rail vehicle manufacturer CRRC Limited has developed a hybrid, electrically powered truck that can draw its power either from batteries or from overhead lines – provided the roads are equipped with them. However, not much is known about the vehicle.

The truck is equipped with batteries and a device to take electricity from overhead lines. The company CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Research Institute, which belongs to the CRRC, had demonstrated and tested the vehicle on a route provided with overhead lines. The Trolli truck is equipped with batteries that provide energy for the electric motors. The truck apparently does not have any other type of drive.

It is unclear whether the vehicle uses the electrical energy directly to feed the electric motors. Or whether the vehicle only uses the consumers to draw electricity and charge the batteries with it.

reduce emissions

Similar tests have been taking place for four years in Hesse on a section of the A5 and in Schleswig-Holstein on the A1 and Baden-Württemberg. Trucks are used here that automatically extend the pantograph when they are traveling on routes with overhead lines. They then charge the batteries and supply the electric motors with electricity.

However, the goal of the Chinese and the German approach is the same: Both are intended to electrify heavy goods traffic and reduce CO₂ emissions in the transport sector. In China, the Trolli truck is to be used on mining sites and on highways.



(olb)

