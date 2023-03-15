With this new feature, Waze simplifies your electric car journeys

From next month, Waze will display electric charging stations in France

Location of the terminals, types of sockets, number and power will be indicated

Sales of electric vehicles continue to grow at home

If you drive an electric vehicle, we have good news. Waze will now display (all) electric charging stations. After an ephemeral trial during the summer holidays, the famous navigation application will integrate this functionality very soon. Enough to allow him to catch up and simplify the lives of motorists. While Waze indicates the nearest car parks and service stations, it is logical that the electric charging stations are embedded in the application.

Indeed, today, electric vehicles (or electric hybrids) continue to appeal to motorists. In France, in November 2022, more than one in five French people (21.4%) passed the course, despite the crisis. Faced with the emergence of serious competitors, it was therefore time for Waze to update itself for these greener drivers. The application has more than 140 million users.

The first test of Waze on our roads was mixed. Of more than 60,000 terminals in the four corners of France available this summer, the application was content with those located in the most popular and touristic places… And only displayed 13,000. But as soon as the update of the application, all electric charging stations will be indicated.

Location of terminals, types of sockets, number and power… Motorists will be able to find all this information on the map of the application. For this, however, you must first notify that you drive an electric vehicle so that the application can offer you the most suitable terminals.

To take advantage of this brand new feature from Waze, you will have to show a little patience. Already available in Israel, Brazil and Mexico, French users will discover this update next month, between mid-April and end-April 2023.

Will it be possible to plan charging during the trip?

While Google Maps is working on an update that will help plan your electric car charging, drivers are relying on apps like Chargemap and ABRP. In addition to indicating the charging stations, these take into account your vehicle model or your battery level at the start when planning your trip. What to take the road serenely.

For now, Waze will just show nearby charging stations. But it’s a safe bet that smart planning of your trips based on your electric car will arrive soon enough on the community application.