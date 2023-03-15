Diablo IV Ultimate Edition: 4-day early access, beta, bonuses... all the details!

Among the highly anticipated games on Xbox this first half, Diablo IV holds an important place in the hearts of gamers. While the title will launch its open beta at the end of the week, it unveils today its different versions and in particular its Ultimate edition.
Several pre-order editions
As is the case with every new game, multiple editions will be available for Diablo IV. Three editions are available for pre-order with various bonuses. A new trailer is also available for the occasion.
Diablo IV will be available on June 6 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC. Among the most interesting advantages, we note that the Deluxe and Ultimate editions have early access, allowing you to play the game 4 days before its release. You will also be able to play the open beta from next Friday, March 17, against March 24 for players who have not pre-ordered the game.
Below are details of the benefits of each edition, as well as links to pre-order the game on the Microsoft Store. As a reminder, the game will not be available in the Xbox Game Pass when it is released.
Details of Diablo IV Editions
Standard Edition Contents (€79.99)
- Diablo IV pour Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S
- Early access to open beta. Early Access will start on March 17
- Lightbringer Mount
- Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III
- Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft
- Umbre Winged Darkness cosmetic set for Diablo Immortal
Contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition (€99.99)
- Diablo IV pour Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S
- Early access to open beta. Early Access will start on March 17
- Lightbringer Mount
- Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III
- Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft
- Umbre Winged Darkness cosmetic set for Diablo Immortal
- Up to 4 days early access to Diablo IV
- Temptation Mount
- Hellshell Mount Armor
- Access to Seasonal Premium Battle Pass
Contents of the Ultimate Edition (€109.99)
- Diablo IV pour Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S
- Early access to open beta. Early Access will start on March 17
- Lightbringer Mount
- Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III
- Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft
- Umbre Winged Darkness cosmetic set for Diablo Immortal
- Up to 4 days early access to Diablo IV
- Temptation Mount
- Hellshell Mount Armor
- Access to Seasonal Premium Battle Pass
- Levels Unlocked in Season Battle Pass
- Creator’s Wings Emote
- includes access to the premium battle pass, 20 levels unlocked and a cosmetic item.