Moto Razr 2023 leaks with new design and two mixed tones: black and red

The new Moto Razr 2023 has apparently come to light ahead of time with a photograph that would reveal its new design and an eclectic color combination proposal that could mark a serious point of distinction when it hits the market.

A few years ago there was absolute uncertainty about the commercial success and positioning of this type of device, due to its peculiar form factor and the multiple care that this flexible screen required.

However, with the advancement of technology and the refinement of each new generation, we can conclude that today this class of smartphones has become an option to be seriously considered.

Samsung has dominated the field since the inception of this very specific market segment, but different manufacturers, such as Motorola have launched their bets with their own smartphones following the same design principle.

Where those clamshell phones of yesteryear that were so common in the days before the emergence of smartphones are evoked.

Now after some previous attempts, Motorola would be about to launch its best folding phone, or at least that is the bet they are aiming for with the leak that has just emerged.

This would be the new Moto Razr 2023 developed by Lenovo

From 91 Mobiles This disturbing and very striking leak has emerged where apparently someone has managed to take a picture of a Moto Razr 2023.

This is something that could be considered a no-brainer to expect, considering where we are on the calendar and its usual cycle of presentation and release.

However, what has been quite striking here is that with the photograph the details of a radical change in the color palette of this family and the design of the folding mechanism would be leaking:

Image: 91 Mobiles | An apparent real photograph of the Motorola Moto RAZR 2023 with a new hinge system and a surprise pink hue is leaked.

According to the media report, this photo would correspond to a prototype portrayed in China as part of the usual registration and certification processes for devices before launch.

The prototype, identified under the name of Motorola XT2321-3, would have a 6.7-inch 1080p FHD+ screen and LTPO technology running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and a 4,000 mAh battery.

As for the cameras, it is speculated that the rear would have a 64 MP main lens coupled with a pair of extra 13 MP lenses. Adding a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

But it will be necessary to wait until around June 2023 to confirm everything.