Diablo 4 offers an exciting ride from hell even after reaching the max level

Diablo 4 isn’t a game that you can just play through once and then let it gather dust in the library. Blizzard wants to keep you on track with different endgame content even after you’ve reached the maximum level.

Diablo 4 should mutate towards the end to long-term employment

Many different activities await you in the late game. This allows you to complete final dungeons and try higher difficulties for more loot.

Beyond the skill tree is the Paragon system, which allows you to further customize your character with boons and glyphs. In the dungeons you can go in search of hidden aspects to complete your code of power.



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings





There are more than 120 dungeons in total in Sanctuary, all of which can turn into a nightmare – that is, a nightmare dungeon. As the name suggests, these dark versions make the challenge even harder.

More on Diablo 4:

Diablo 4 Early Access: Exact time for the start of the dark journey

Diablo 4: This time the redistribution of talents should even be affordable in the endgame

Diablo 4 is the perfect Diablo – Blizzard explains why it beats even Diablo 2

Even more powerful are the monsters that you will encounter in the big world once you have finished the campaign. But where there are also big opponents, you will usually also find better treasures…

There is still a lot to do for PvP fans at the end of the game. So you can head to the Fields of Hate, a PvP area where you can compete with other players and collect shards.

In its press release, Blizzard points out that Diablo 4 is a live service game and will continue to receive updates beyond this content.