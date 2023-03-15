Resident Evil 4 Remake: the longest and most difficult of the license?

Resident Evil 4 Remake left its list of trophies (or achievements) trailing just days away from release. And these challenges reveal that the game could be one of the longest and most difficult of the license.

Big release of this month of March 2023, Resident Evil 4 Remake has been talking a lot about him lately. Firstly, it’s because of its demo uploaded right after Capcom’s latest event. The latter divides the players, but also hides some nice secrets and still promises very good things for the full game.

Finally, not long ago, we learned that the game was already in the wild and many leaks were starting to emerge.

Oui, Resident Evil 4 Remake is everywhere, and now, a little less than 15 days from its release, it is the trophies (or successes) that have leaked and these reveal to us that this remake could be longer and more difficult than the majority of other games in the franchise.

The longest and most difficult game of the license?

Completers and fans of the franchise know it very well, the games Resident Evil are generally not very long, but above all capitalize on their replayability by offering a few bonuses after a successful run. Most of the time, for those looking for 100%, you have to complete the games several times and even try speedrunning and difficult challenges, such as Invisible mode (all enemies are invisible), or even complete the game with a knife only, etc. It depends on the episodes.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is no exception to the rule and already provides many challenges, as is already the case with its demo. The trophies already announce the color: the game will be a little longer than the norm and above all quite difficult. It is indeed requested to do a speedrun part in less than 8 hours, which allows us to estimate a lifespan of around 12-15 hours on average. A game time longer than most other games in the franchise, with a few exceptions such as Resident Evil 6. For the record, Resident Evil 4 from 2005 already offered more or less such a long adventure.

Then, we will notice trophies linked to challenges that promise to be particularly tricky, such as obtaining an ultimate grade (S+) in Hardcore difficulty. Finish the game on Professional (also with an S+ grade), the maximum difficulty that we hadn’t seen for a while in the saga, or even play the game without healing, with a knife and / or without interacting with the merchant. The most daring players will therefore be in heaven, while we can automatically expect to unlock many bonuses related to these famous optional challenges.

You will be able to start hunting for trophies (and successes) soon since Resident evil 4 Remake is expected for March 24 on PS5, Xbox Series, PC and PS4.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Trophies (and Achievements) List