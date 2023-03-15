Resident Evil 4 Remake: the longest and most difficult of the license?

Resident Evil 4 Remake left its list of trophies (or achievements) trailing just days away from release. And these challenges reveal that the game could be one of the longest and most difficult of the license.
Big release of this month of March 2023, Resident Evil 4 Remake has been talking a lot about him lately. Firstly, it’s because of its demo uploaded right after Capcom’s latest event. The latter divides the players, but also hides some nice secrets and still promises very good things for the full game.
Finally, not long ago, we learned that the game was already in the wild and many leaks were starting to emerge.
Oui, Resident Evil 4 Remake is everywhere, and now, a little less than 15 days from its release, it is the trophies (or successes) that have leaked and these reveal to us that this remake could be longer and more difficult than the majority of other games in the franchise.
The longest and most difficult game of the license?
Completers and fans of the franchise know it very well, the games Resident Evil are generally not very long, but above all capitalize on their replayability by offering a few bonuses after a successful run. Most of the time, for those looking for 100%, you have to complete the games several times and even try speedrunning and difficult challenges, such as Invisible mode (all enemies are invisible), or even complete the game with a knife only, etc. It depends on the episodes.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is no exception to the rule and already provides many challenges, as is already the case with its demo. The trophies already announce the color: the game will be a little longer than the norm and above all quite difficult. It is indeed requested to do a speedrun part in less than 8 hours, which allows us to estimate a lifespan of around 12-15 hours on average. A game time longer than most other games in the franchise, with a few exceptions such as Resident Evil 6. For the record, Resident Evil 4 from 2005 already offered more or less such a long adventure.
Then, we will notice trophies linked to challenges that promise to be particularly tricky, such as obtaining an ultimate grade (S+) in Hardcore difficulty. Finish the game on Professional (also with an S+ grade), the maximum difficulty that we hadn’t seen for a while in the saga, or even play the game without healing, with a knife and / or without interacting with the merchant. The most daring players will therefore be in heaven, while we can automatically expect to unlock many bonuses related to these famous optional challenges.
You will be able to start hunting for trophies (and successes) soon since Resident evil 4 Remake is expected for March 24 on PS5, Xbox Series, PC and PS4.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Trophies (and Achievements) List
- Cuz Boredom Kills Me – Obtain all trophies
- Knife Basics – Parry an attack with the knife
- My Preferred Place – Upgrade a weapon
- A Masterpiece – Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon
- Nice One, Stranger ! – Complete an application for the merchant
- Talk About Near-Death Experience ! – Rescue Ashley as she is abducted by an enemy
- Revolt Against the Revolting – Destroy Castellan’s clock.
- Harpoon Hurler – Vaincre Del Lago
- Grilled Big Cheese – Defeat Bitores Mendez.
- Wave Goodbye, Right Hand – Vancre le Verdugo.
- No Thanks, Bro ! – Vaincre Ramon Salazar.
- You Used to Be a Good Guy – Defeat Jack Krauser.
- You’re Small Time ! – Vaincre Osmund Saddler.
- Shield Your Eyes – Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade
- Never Heard It Coming – Defeat a Garrador using only the Knife
- Two Bugs, One Stone – Kill 3 Parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet
- You Talk Too Much ! – Throw a grenade into the mouth of Ramón Salazar
- Overkill – Use a cannon to defeat a Zealot
- Hope You Like Thrill Rides ! – Get through the two sections of mining carts in the underground tunnel without taking any damage
- Capacity Compliance – Reach the top of the clock tower without the elevator stopping once.
- Smooth Escape – Escape on the Jet Ski without taking damage
- Astute Appraiser – Sell a single treasure for at least 100,000 pesetas
- Bandit – Obtain all the treasures indicated on the treasure map of the village in a single match
- Raider – Obtain all the treasures indicated on the treasure map of the castle in a single match
- Bugs – Obtain all the treasures indicated on the map of the island in a single match
- Gun Fanatic – Obtain all weapons
- Jack of All Trades – Respond to all merchant requests.
- Revolution Wind-Up – Destroy all the clocks in Castellans
- Promising Agent – Complete the main story on Normal difficulty or higher
- Mission Accomplished S+ – Complete the main story in standard mode with an S+ rank
- Proficient Agent – Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher
- S+ Rank Investigator – Complete the main story in Hardcore mode with an S+ rank
- Peerless Agent – Complete the main story in professional mode with an S+ rank
- Sprinter – Complete the main story in less than 8 hours
- Frugalist – Complete the main story without using a recovery item
- Minimalist – Complete the main story using only knives and handguns
- Silent Stranger – Complete the main story without talking to the merchant once
- Amateur Shooter – Complete a game at the shooting range
- Real Deadeye – Get an S Rank in all games at the Shooting Range
- Trick Shot – Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the Shooting Range with one shot