Chinese horoscope: what are the predictions of specialists for this year of the Rabbit

in years of Rabbit, there were many important changes, such as the creation of the group The Beatles. That is why, for this 2023, new projects and utopias are expected for most of the signs of the Chinese zodiac.

As mentioned by Ludovica Squirru, the main referent of oriental astrology in Argentina, each of the signs of the Chinese horoscope will be able to dream and make plans “because the Universe is attraction, ask the universe to bring you everything you want”, he predicted.

Those who are Dog should go easy.

For example, those who are Rat in the Chinese horoscope (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) they will feel the call of their friend, the Rabbit, and they will need to move forward but cautiously. Those who are Buffalo (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) will need lawyers and accountants.

In the case of those who are Tiger in the eastern calendar (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022), life will revolve around emotions and they should be more optimistic. Those who were born in Rabbit years (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011) will be able to reflect on what is essential.

In your year, you will achieve many of the plans.

Those who are Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012) will obtain certain achievements thanks to tenacity. In the case of those who are Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002 and 2014), this year they will be able to wear their manes and will have the ability to discern between urgency and importance.

Meanwhile, those who are Cabra (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) must keep their feet on the ground. In the case of those who make up the Mono group (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016), they will be fortunate that the opportunities they lost return and they will take advantage of them.

The Dragon must appeal to perseverance.

Beauty and tiredness

As the expert admitted, those who are part of the group of El Gallo in the Chinese horoscope (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017) will have to take a sabbatical because they will hit rock bottom.

The Rabbits will experience a year of discovering their talents.

Those who are Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006) will live a calmer year than the previous one and will see more clearly what they need. Those ruled by the Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) will have more peace, only if they dedicate themselves to art.