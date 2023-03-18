Al Fondo Hay Sitio LIVE: minute by minute of chapter 49 of the tenth season

Cristóbal consoles Alessia after learning the real reason why she decided to break up with Jimmy.

Joel makes an appointment with Macarena to return the money he owed her, he pays her with interest, they are without having one last discussion, so their friendship ends permanently.

Victoria asks Diego to leave her house when she finds out that he did not want to spend a weekend with her. The chef loses his cool and starts to complain to him, because he thinks he has another.

July and Cristóbal start to argue because Diego Montalbán’s son thinks Jimmy got Kimberly pregnant when he was still with Alessia.

Advancement of chapter 49 of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’

‘At the bottom there is room’ revealed a small preview of its chapter 49, where Victory will try to kick you out of your house Diego Montalban. Mike will end up hitting joel gonzales and the mother of kimberley will propose that the wedding between his daughter and Jimmy takes place on the same day as don gilberto married Eve.

Where can I watch ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ live?

The 2023 season of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ will be broadcast through América Televisión on the different cable operators.

– DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

– Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

– Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

– Movistar TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

– Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

– Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

– Cable Peru / Channel 4

– Vision Peru / Channel 4

– Best Cable / Channel 4

– Star Globalcom / Channel 13