The final, the most watched game in the US in the history of the World Classic – Hola News

Chicago (USA), Mar 22 (EFE).- The final won on Tuesday by Japan against the United States in Miami (Florida, USA) registered 5.2 million viewers on the platforms of ‘Fox’, owner of the rights, which is the most watched World Baseball Classic game in the North American country in history.

The streaming platforms ‘FS1’, ‘FOX Deportes’ and ‘Fox Sports’ recorded a cumulative 5.2 million viewers, while if only television ‘FS1’ is considered, there were 4.5 million fans connected, according to official data released by ‘Fox’.

It is also the most watched event on ‘FS1’ since Game 3 of the 2022 National League Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies.

US television reported in a statement that there was a maximum of 6.5 million fans connected to ‘FS1’ and ‘FOX Deportes’ between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Eastern time in the United States.

The average number of viewers on ‘FOX Deportes’ was 492,000.

Japan defeated the United States 2-3 on Tuesday, won the V World Baseball Classic undefeated and became a three-time champion in the final held at LoanDepot Park in Miami.