Chinese horoscope: what the zodiac holds for each sign during this week

The energy of the Water Rabbit that governs this year does its thing among the signs of the Chinese horoscope. Faced with different scenarios and different energies, there will be progress for many in the work and sentimental sphere.

Eastern astrology experts advanced that those who are Rat in the Chinese horoscope (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008) They will live days in which they will be able to overcome any difficulty and they will see how good luck leads them to make an old dream come true.

The strength of the Buffalo will be key these days.

For their part, those who are Buffalo in the Chinese horoscope (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009) will adapt to demands and unforeseen events thanks to their concentration. If they are part of the Tiger group (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010), they will stand out at work if they are not defensive.

Those who make up the Rabbit group in the Chinese calendar (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011) will be able to unite the practical with intuition and will obtain excellent results. The Dragon (1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012) will have a productive week with the help of influential people.

The Rabbit will use his particular instinct to progress.

Those who were born in the Snake years (1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) will have the opportunity for a job change thanks to their talent. The Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) must evaluate what is important in order not to get stressed.

Those who are Goats in this zodiac (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) will take advantage of the good times for spare parts at homewhile the Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) will enjoy emotional stability and better working relationships.

In the case of those who are Rat, they will enjoy very good luck.

Between analysis and emotion

In the case of those who are Gallo in the Chinese horoscope (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017), they will have days of much learning. One of your main challenges will be that you have to delegate and trust those around you.

Those who are Dragon will have support from important people.

For those who are Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018), they will have a number of opportunities that will make it easier for them to achieve their goals. The Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) will activate everything related to communication these days.