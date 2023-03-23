Timber manager took a job as a bicycle messenger – wants to see more gig jobs

According to Timbro, this type of employment, which has been criticized for low wages and poor working conditions, helps those who are far from the labor market to support themselves. They would like to see more companies of that type establish themselves in Sweden.

After Fredrik Kopsch emphasized the advantages of gig jobs, he was invited to try it himself.

This week, instead of going to the office, he has been delivering food on the city streets. Everything has been broadcast live on social media. But he has kept his salary from Timbro and he has been allowed to borrow a bicycle from the food delivery company.

– I wanted to shed light on the issue of the large problematic exclusion. We have several hundred thousand people who are outside the labor market, and we need an aggressive job policy to get these people into the labor market. We would need another 70 companies of Foodora’s size, says Fredrik Kopsch.

“Don’t dare speak”

Max V Karlsson believes that Kopsch is only “faking” that he is a bicycle courier and that his time as a gig worker says nothing about the reality in which the employees live.

– But that says something about how little a chief economist at Timbro has to do during the day, according to Max V Karlsson.

– This is advertising for Foodora. Many of the regular bids do not dare to talk about the negative bits because they are afraid of reprisals from the employer.

