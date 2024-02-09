In the lives of celebrities: news, trends and more

MIAMI.- DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presents In the life of the celebrities: news, trends and more, a weekly summary with the most relevant facts of the show and entertainment.

Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. Through a statement, the royal institution clarified that it is not a tumor in the prostate, but noted that it was found when the monarch underwent an intervention due to the enlargement of this organ.

The monarch is already receiving regular treatments to combat the disease.

For now, Charles III will not step away from his role as Britain’s head of state; and he will maintain the weekly audience with the Prime Minister of England, Rishi Sunak, via telephone.

However, the king postponed his public engagements, which will be handled by Prince William and Queen Camilla. For his part, Prince Harry traveled to Great Britain to meet his father.

Miley Cyrus shines at the Grammys

Although Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2024 Grammys in the Album of the Year category, Miley Cyrus shone and enjoyed the night in which, after more than 20 years of career and several nominations in previous years, she won two coveted gramophones.

On the night of February 4, at the 66th edition of the prestigious celebration, Cyrus won in the categories Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Recording of the Year for her hit Flowers.

Her time at the ceremony, in addition to being marked by her powerful style and wardrobe changes, which showed how Miley enjoys this stage of her career, was also sealed by her genuine speeches and how she celebrated each achievement.

During his live presentation of Flowers, Cyrus covered the song, at which point she expressed her excitement by shouting that she had celebrated her first Grammy. The video has gone viral and has been celebrated by her followers.

Killer Mike speaks out after his arrest

After being arrested during the non-televised 2024 Grammy Awards, rapper Killer Mike issued a statement in which he explained what happened and thanked his followers, colleagues and family for the support he has received.

The winner of three gramophones for best rap song, best rap performance and best rap album, pointed out that there was confusion when entering the Crypto.com Arena, the venue where the awards ceremony took place. That’s when he had a confrontation with a security guard.

Likewise, the rapper showed his confidence in his legal team and asserted that when all the evidence is shown, the authorities will withdraw the misdemeanor charge that keeps him under arrest.

Mike also thanked the Academy for recognizing his music.

Yolanda Saldívar talks about Selena’s murder

Next March 31 will mark 30 years since the murder of Selena Quintanilla. And three decades after this event, the murderer of the Queen of Tex-Mex, Yolanda Saldívar, has given her statements in a new docuseries, which will be released on February 17.

At 63 years old and approaching the possible release date, the author of the death of the performer of hits like Forbidden love, like the flower y Bidi bidi good good will reveal details of that fateful day that left Latin music in mourning.

Graduated Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between ThemOxygen’s two-part docuseries finds Saldívar revealing new information about his relationship with the Tejano singer and the apparent secrets he says Selena kept from the world.

Miss Japan renounces crown

The winner of the Miss Japan 2024 beauty pageant, along with the organizers of the pageant, announced her resignation from the title after a magazine published an article about her romance with a doctor and influencer married.

Shukan Bunshun reported that Shiino had been in a relationship with the married man. Initially, she confirmed the romance, but she said she didn’t know he was in another relationship.

In a message posted on Instagram, the model said she offered to give up her crown and her modeling agency, a suggestion that was accepted by the organization.

This is not the only controversy involving the former beauty queen, since the coronation of Shiino, born in Ukraine and naturalized Japanese in 2022, sparked a new public debate about what it means to be Japanese.