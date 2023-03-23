The ‘Lobas’ of the CBTIS win the 114th state soccer match

Juarez City.- The “Lobas” of CBTIS 114 were the champions in women’s soccer of the state match in which all the schools of the General Directorate of Technological and Industrial Studies of (DGETI) participated.

Through a statement, the school management congratulated their students and their coach Francisco Palacios for their dedication, commitment and effort.

Second place went to CBTIS 197 and third to CBTIS 128, also from Ciudad Juárez.

It was also reported that in the men’s category the first place went to CBTIS 127, the second to the Jaguares of CBTIS 128 and the third to the Wolves of CBTIS 114.

The sports meeting was held at campus 269 in this city and was held from March 20 to 22, the DGETI management reported.