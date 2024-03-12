Chiquis Rivera shares dates of the Diamantes tour in North America

MIAMI.- After the release of his fifth studio album Bee Side, Chiquis announce the Rotates Diamonds by Norteamrica, which begins on May 30 in El Cajn and ends on December 7 in Fresno, California. During the 16 available dates, the Mexican singer will tour cities such as Houston, Atlanta and Mexico City.

Through a statement, the Latin Grammy winner expressed her excitement and said she felt ready to share this new musical experience with her followers.

“I am very excited and can’t wait to start my DIAMONDS TOUR with my Queen Bee Band. I am ready to share this new, fresh and unique concert experience, carefully developed with love for my fans in the United States and Mexico. I want to personally invite to all my Boss Bees to accompany me with their most striking outfits at each show, so we can shine together!”, shared the artist.

In the text, Chiquis noted that the tour is a: “celebration of empowerment, self-expression and unity.”

The singer has worked hard to ensure that her fans feel in an inclusive environment, while they enjoy and connect with other fans of her live music.

Although he did not give details of what songs will be played, it is expected that his hits will be played as well as the singles that they make up. Bee Side, an album in which Chiquis experimented with electrocumbia, rap and electropop.

Tour dates

The tour is produced by Live Nation, and tickets will go on sale starting March 15 at 10 a.m. Below are the dates:

May 30 El Cajon, California The Magnolia

June 1 Albuquerque, New Mexico Revel Entertainment Center

June 7 Hidalgo, Texas Payne Arena

8 de junio Houston 713 Music Hall

June 9 Irving, Texas The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 14 Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy

15 de junio Greensboro, Carolina del Norte Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

21 de junio Rosemont, Illinois Rosemont Theatre

June 22 Indianpolis Murat Theater at Old National Centre

June 27 Winterhaven, California Quechan Casino Resort

28 de junio Inglewood, California YouTube Theater

30 de junio Chandler, Arizona Wild Horse Pass Casino

12 de julio Wheatland, California Hard Rock Live

July 13 Salinas, California Salinas Sports Complex

November 3 Mexico City National Auditorium

December 7 Fresno, California William Saroyan Theater