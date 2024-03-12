Actress Lily Gladstone appreciates support during awards season

MIAMI.- After a successful season of awards, the actress Lily Gladstone, protagonist of Martn Scorsese’s film Killers of the Flower Moon, expressed on social media her gratitude to those who accompanied her during the journey that meant being the first Native American performer to be nominated for a scar for Best Actress.

“Today I feel the love big time, especially from Indian country. Kittkuniikaakomimmpo’waw. Seriously, I love you all. You better believe that when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and passing by the big statue of Scar, I tapped that golden button…”, he wrote in X, according to People magazine.

The actress also referred to the emotional moment she experienced when the Osage Singers took the stage to perform the piece Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People).

“Seeing the Osage Singers at the Oscars, my inner voice said, ‘They’re the ones putting us all on stage tonight, that’s how it should be.’ The story of the film and the moment rightfully belongs to the Osage Nation. What an honor to be close enough to feel the drum,” he commented.

During the presentation, Gladstone, who was focused on by the cameras, let some tears fall that she wiped away while her hands trembled from the emotion of the moment.

Despite not winning the Oscar, Lily Gladston emerged victorious at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Recognition

This year, the Academy chose to honor the nominees with a message delivered by previous winners. In the case of Lily, it was Jennifer Lawrence who dedicated some heartfelt words to her, asserting that she was the soul of the film.

“Every second of your performance as Molly Burkhart is imbued with the plight, resilience and spirit of the Osage people. Her advocacy off set is a powerful display of dedication and leadership, enlightening us and helping us reconcile one of the darkest parts of our country’s history. Congratulations,” he said.

For its part, Emma Stonewho won the category, also dedicated a few words to Lily and the other actresses.

“The women in this category, Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. I am in awe of you and it has been a great honor to do all this together. I hope we can continue to do it,” she said.

At the time of being mentioned, Lily also showed her excitement for the triumph of the protagonist of Poor Things.

At the beginning of the awards season, the actress confessed to Vanity Fair that she and Emma had become very good friends, and that they even shared a kind of friendship ring.

“My Infinity Stones ring: Emma Stone has the same one. She sent me this and then sent me a photo of her wearing it because we quickly became friends through this whole process. And that’s our thing. We call ourselves Infinity Stones,” he commented. .