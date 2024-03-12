Miss Venezuela 2023 undertakes social work in favor of adolescents

CARACAS.- As part of your impact project social in order to contribute to the prevention of early pregnancy in girls and teenagers, Miss Venezuela 2023, Ileana Márquez Pedroza, recently visited the Nia Madre Civil Association, located in the popular Coche parish, in Caracas.

As Miss Venezuela I want to be a voice for the promotion of sexual education, prevention of teenage pregnancy and the empowerment of young women,” the queen said in a statement.

“By educating and empowering our adolescents we are creating a brighter and more promising future for them. That is why I visited the headquarters of the Nia Madre Civil Association, located in the Coche parish, in the city of Caracas. And Nia Madre is a non-profit organization dedicated to the care of teenage mothers and the prevention of early pregnancy. Sexual health and reproductive health are the main objectives of the association; at its headquarters they not only receive young people for advice and psychological support but also offer different consultations and educational programs,” added Márquez.

ILEANA MARQUEZ, MISS VENEZUELA 2023, VISIT AC NIA MADRE 3.jpg Miss Venezuela 2023, Ileana Mrquez Pedroza, visits the Nia Madre Civil Association, in Caracas. Courtesy/Ileana Mrquez

Incidence of early pregnancy

As a Higher Technician in Initial Education and mother of a girl, Miss Venezuela 2023 has been carrying out research in her country to address the incidence of early pregnancy in low-income sectors.

“In the studies that I have carried out to create my social impact project, I saw how girls became pregnant and became pregnant again in such a short time. You have to talk a lot to teenagers and it is something I love to work on: giving them talks, advisor, advice. That’s why I visited Nia Madre,” explained the sovereign.

“Young people must burn through their stages, live their adolescence. In my case, I was a very young mother, I had all the support of my parents; so I was able to continue with my studies until I graduated and also exercise my role as a mother, happily. But girls do not always have this support at home and when they get pregnant they abandon their studies and goals that allow them to improve, being teenagers, when they still have so much to learn,” questioned Iliana Márquez.

The first mother to be crowned Miss Venezuela

On the night of December 7, Pedroza, 27, became the first mother to be crowned in Miss Venezuela, an emblematic beauty pageant in the South American country.

Márquez was chosen Miss Venezuela with her daughter Guadalupe watching her from the stands and then hugged her to end up celebrating on stage.

In the 2023 edition, the Miss Venezuela contest admitted women with children, married and divorced as candidates for the first time, within the framework of reforms undertaken by the Miss Universe franchise since 2022 to open its participation.