Christina Aguilera’s physical change after losing 20 kilos

Christina Aguilera can boast of being one of the great stars of the international music scene. She knows very well what it means to shine on stage, where she has been recognized on countless occasions, whether at the Grammys or the Latin Grammys, but she also knows success through acting, having participated in Burlesque and The Voice, among other projects. A series of works that have even led him to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2024, he will reach the age of 31 and go on stage. In fact, you already know what it’s like to shine on them in this new year. He did it at his residence in Las Vegaswhere she captivated thousands of her fans, who were also surprised by the physical change that the artist has experienced, since I would have lost about 20 kilos in recent times.

Sources close to Christina Aguilera point out that her transformation is due, above all, to the change in her habits. Respect to His diet has changed too, and is full of fruits, vegetables and other sugar-free products, leaving behind all the ultra-processed ones..

Not only is she on a diet, but the American singer also has a demanding exercise routine in which she also combines different sports disciplines. According to media such as In Touch, The artist trains between two and five days a week, and does both weights and cardio, and also practices boxing and yoga..

He has already changed his physique on other occasions

It is not the first time that Christina Aguilera has been seen radically changing her physique, since When she gave birth to her first child, she decided to go on a 1,600-calorie-a-day diet to try to regain her figure.. A diet that, added to his separation from Jordan Bratman, led him to have a great emotional breakdown.

Then, at the age of four, she became pregnant again; but this time from her current partner, Matt Rutler, later giving birth to Summer. Then, I carried out his second physical change, opting again for a restrictive diet that in 2020 left, admitting not wanting to go through any other regime. Something that seems to have changed now.