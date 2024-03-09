Ral Garrido, the Spanish ham cutter and protagonist at the Oscars after party

Once finished Oscar, it’s time for the after party. AND one of the protagonists tonight will be Ral Garrido. To be the one in charge of putting out the best ham, which of course, will be Spanish, none other than Cinco Jotas. Ral will be the one to cut it and place it. He has a lot of work ahead of him: ten legs of five-jack ham that will surprise all the top guests at the party. He will be helped by another Spaniard, Carlos Sánchez, the second cutter.

It is the second time that Ral goes to Hollywood with this task. They eat with their hands and although some want to be more polite, I tell them that with their hands is the best.has counted these days.

Second time going to the Oscars

The first time was in 2019 and the ham was the most talked about among all those who tried it.

Ral is from Badajoz, born in 1986. At first directed his career towards wine topics, but then he took a turn and focused on ham. He is the official cutter of Cinco Jotas in New York and in September 2023 I returned to his land as a jury for the VII Badajoz Ham Cutter Contest, the Iberian capital, which was held in the Plaza Alta of the Extremaduran capital.

Other delicacies: of course, paella with chorizo!

Spanish will also be paella with chorizo! That It will be served after the gala and the potato omelette, but that is no longer within Ral’s remit. Sushi, wood-fired pizzas, waffles and chocolate Oscars, are part of the catering for the most important night in cinema. There are five culinary stops: the first Fish & Chipsthen Crypy Rice Barcon Japanese food and sushi, the third dedicated to Chinese cuisinethe fourth reserved for the pizzas and the last one formed by fourteen dishes, which is where the ham, the paella and the potato omelette are..