Sydney Sweeney: the fashionable actress in Hollywood and viral on networks

The Hollywood industry continues to boom. Every day there are more new faces that appear on the big screen, and those that manage to shine with performances that remain in the retina. An actress who is experiencing that rise to fame is Sydney Sweeney.

The 26-year-old American actress began to take steps in the industry with series such as 90210, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy and Pretty Little Liarsalthough the series with which he took a big leap in his career was with Euphoriawhere she played Cassie Howard.

Now, Sweeney can also boast of having participated in the world of Marvel, having already entered with the recently released Madame web, where she steps into the shoes of Julia Carpenter. A film that will be released almost at the same time as another great project that she has starred in, Anyone but youin which he appears alongside Glen Powell.

For both films, the actress has become one of the most beloved in the Hollywood industry, and after appearing on the last Saturday Night Live, her name once again went viral on social networks.

Fiancee to producer Davino

It is precisely in the aforementioned program where Sydney Sweeney addressed another topic that interested the audience, and it is about the rumors of forming a couple with the actor Glen Powell, which the actress flatly denied, since She is engaged to producer Davino, with whom he also produced the last film: Obviously, these rumors are not true. My fiancé and I produced the movie together and he was there throughout the entire shoot. He is the man of my dreams and we are still together and stronger than ever….

Related news

A relationship carried out in discretion. None of them want to boast in public, but they maintain a very stable and well-established relationship. A relationship in which the actress began five years ago with the producer and owner of a famous Italian restaurant.

Has suffered the sexualization of Hollywood

Respecto a Sydney Sweeney, adems has had to deal with the B side of Hollywood, and it is the sexualization that it has suffered in recent years, something that the interpreter herself already addressed in a previous interview with the Washington Post: I have big breasts and I am blonde. It’s the only thing people see. I had breasts before other girls and I felt ostracized for it.