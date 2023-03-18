Clickable headlines and subject lines in online marketing / An online seminar by the news aktuell Academy

news current Academy

Headlines and subject lines must work at first glance. They lay the foundation for your content to be viewed at all. Clickable headlines and subject lines are therefore a crucial element on the way to more visibility and to achieving your goals. In this webinar you will learn how to get to the point and convince with just a few words.

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

In this way you can convince with the first few words

No matter how much heart and soul you put into your blog article or newsletter: If the headline or subject flops, you have unfortunately lost. So what do you have to do or write to pick up your counterpart directly? This is exactly what this workshop is about.

The webinar is thematically divided into two parts, so that the participants can devote themselves intensively to the headlines and in a second step to the subject lines. You will learn how to arouse the curiosity of your readers and thus increase opening rates or click rates. It’s about using language consciously, addressing the other person emotionally and taking them with you.

Program:

How to condense content into a headline or subject line

How to express yourself in an informative and precise way

Which psychological effects you can use for yourself

Best practices and text formulas

Successful practical examples

This webinar is aimed at employees in the areas of (online) marketing, corporate communications, PR and public relations as well as the self-employed who, e.g. B. blogging and who want to reach their target group regularly with newsletters.

Speaker Simone Maader has been working as a freelancer for 14 years Copywriter and content strategist for the self-employed and medium-sized companies. She is a trained journalist and, after completing her traineeship at Norddeutscher Rundfunk, worked for the Landesfunkhaus Schleswig-Holstein for several years as a reporter, author and presenter. For more than a decade, her heart has belonged to the online world and thus also to writing web texts. In addition, Simone Maader coaches her customers in dealing with social media, gives workshops and lectures.

Key data for the online seminar Clickable headlines and subject lines in online marketing

Participation fee: EUR 125 plus VAT / EUR 148.75 including VAT

Minimum number of participants: 10

Cancellation: Free of charge up to 7 days before the event

