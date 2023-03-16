Cobresal vs Colo Colo: When and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE date 9 of the 2023 National Championship?

El Popular will visit the Minero team with the obligation to add three to get fully involved in the fight for the first places in the 2023 National Championship.

Colo Colo turned the page after the lackluster equality in the Superclásico and is already fully involved in what will be the match against Cobresal at the El Cobre Stadium, within the framework of the ninth day of the 2023 National Championship.

Schedule: When does Cobresal vs Colo Colo play for date 9 of the 2023 National Championship?

Cobresal and Colo Colo will face each other this Saturday, March 18, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the El Cobre Stadium.

Television: Where to watch the match between Cobresal vs Colo Colo live on TV?

The match between Cobresal and Colo Colo will be broadcast on TNT Sports HD and TNT Sports 2, on the following channels depending on your cable operator:

TNT Sports HD

VTR: 855 (HD)

DTV: 1631 (HD

ENTEL: 243 (HD)

CLEAR: 490 (HD)

GTD/TELSUR: 845 (HD)

MOVISTAR: 896 (HD)

ZAPPING: 99 (HD)

TNT Sports 2

VTR: 165 (SD)

DTV: 631 (SD

ENTEL: 242 (SD)

CLEAR: 190 (SD)

GTD/TELSUR: 71 (SD)

MOVISTAR: 486 (SD)

YOU SEE: 504 (SD

ZAPPING: 104 (SD)

Online: Who broadcasts live streaming the match between Cobresal and Colo Colo?

If you want to know where to watch the Cobresal and Colo Colo match live through a link, you can do it through Estadio TNT Sports y TNT Sports GO. In addition, you can follow it according to your cable operator if you have contracted TNT Sports: DirecTV GO y Movistar Play.

How do both teams get to this match?

Colo Colo reaches this commitment after a boring goalless equality against Universidad de Chilewhich left him in the seventh place of the table with 11 units, six behind the leader Universidad Católica.

For their part, the Minero cast does the same after lose 2-1 at the hands of Coquimbo Unido at the Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso Stadium, which has them in the sixth place with 11 points.

This is how Colo Colo marches in the 2023 National Championship: