This is the situation in which the 15 “rebel” players of the Spanish team find themselves

In two weeks we will know the list of players called up to the Spanish team for the matches that will be played against Norway and China in the city of Ibiza during the month of April. It is not just any call, since it is the last meeting of the Spanish women’s team before we know the final list of the players that Jorge Vilda will choose to play in the World Cup that will be played in June.
In September 2021, several players from the Spanish women’s soccer team, including some of the team’s most important players, submitted a letter to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in which they expressed their dissatisfaction with the team’s coach, Jorge Vilda. The players pointed to communication problems, a lack of confidence and an unattractive style of play as some of the reasons for their dissatisfaction. The RFEF issued a statement expressing its confidence in Vilda and its commitment to work with the players to address any issues.
According to the country and the newspaper As, some of the players and the coaching staff have approached positions and their return to the Spanish team would be closer than ever. It could even happen in this first window of April.
The movement is no longer carried out jointly by the fifteen people involved in the matter, but each one manages it in their own way. Some do not have a clear opinion on the matter and continue to debate about their nearest future. They have taken measures through requests to the RFEF because they do not feel safe to return at any cost. More than one is considering sending an email announcing that they are available for selection again for this same window.
The Spanish women’s soccer team, La Roja, has been dealing with internal tensions after the Eurocup and the continuity of the coach, Jorge Vilda. Although all the players initially expressed their discontent, the group eventually split into different stances. In October, 15 of the internationals sent an email to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) requesting not to be called up. Since then, they have not played again. Meanwhile, key players like Irene Paredes, Jenni Hermoso and Alexia Putellas have followed different paths to manage their return. Alexia, who was named the Ballon d’Or, did not request not to be called up and her absence was due to injury. She is expected to return to the pitch as soon as possible. In short, after five months of drama, some players will return to the team while others will have lost their chance.