Cole Sprouse, from Zack and Cody, on his beginnings at Disney: I don’t remember too much

Cole Sprouse At 31 years old, he can boast of having spent practically his entire life linked to the world of acting. He started in the industry as a child, appearing in such iconic series as Friendsand being one of the great protagonists of channels like Disney.

He is an artist who achieved fame from a very young age, since in his childhood he had a leading role in the famous Disney Channel series, Hotel Sweet Hotel: The Adventures of Zack and Codywhere he appeared alongside his brother, Dylan Sprouse, and which led to one more sequel in the production company, Zack and Cody: all aboard.

A decade linked to Disney Channel

A plot that the interpreter has now spoken about in an interview with ET, pointing out that he still speaks with some of his former castmates: I still talk to many of the cast and crew of Hotel Sweet Hotel. I think that when you spend eight years with a team inside a sound studio, It is inevitable that they will become a kind of family.

Now, referring to his beginnings on Disney Channel, and also in the Hotel, Sweet Hotel series, Cole Sprouse admits that he does not have a very clear memory of what that time was like: When you film so many episodes of a show, they all blend together like one big distorted memory. So, I don’t really remember too much about that period..

And both Cole and Dylan have become two of the great faces of the Disney Channel during their childhood and adolescence, making cameos in other productions such as Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana, among others.