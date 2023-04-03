Collectibles and rarities in a special ambience

The spring flea market in Freudenhaus experienced a real rush.

Lustenau. Host Roman Zöhrer could hardly believe it. At 10.53 a.m. he already counted the 702nd visitor at this year’s spring flea market in Freudenhaus. There can no longer be any talk of an insider tip. The flea market in a special ambience has become an absolute favorite with the public. “And I dare say that our flea market is probably the most beautiful in Vorarlberg, because there can no longer be any talk of kitsch and clutter when I see what special features our stall holders have unearthed for the bargain hunters this time,” says Zöhrer full of pride.

The assortment of the exhibitors was really impressive. Lovingly arranged, stylishly presented under chandeliers, the hearts of all art and rarity lovers beat faster. There was haggling and rummaging until just after 3 p.m. and many of the visitors left the whore house with a personal favorite treasure. So did Michaela Stern, landlady of the Dornbirner Meierei, who stocked up on pretty retro glasses. But there were also beaming faces on the part of the sellers. The Buck family celebrated its premiere as a “flea market” and offered a diverse range of baby clothing. “We’ve parted with a lot of our little daughters’ pieces and hope that maybe they’ll bring joy to someone else now,” says the Neo saleswoman. The youngest stallholders also offered a nice selection of goods from their children’s room and already agreed on what the proceeds of the sale will be invested in: “We would like to earn some money for trips to Crete and Hamburg,” explained Lea, who, together with her friend Polly, is having her first own stand.