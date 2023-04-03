Cologne: Kessler on the transfer ban

Thomas Kessler, Head of Licensing at 1. FC Köln, commented on FIFA’s transfer ban. In an interview with the ‘Express’, the 37-year-old says: “The verdict surprised us all. From our point of view, the draconian punishment is not justified.”

The former keeper elaborates: “After the initial excitement, we switched to dealing with it sensibly. We have lawyers to handle the CAS appeal and suspension. And we continue to go about our work.” Background: Last week, FIFA imposed a one-year transfer ban on Billy Goats.

FC suspension: “No one acted naively”