Colombian film wins Corazonada award at Cinelatino festival

TOULOUSE.- The film colombian I saw three black lights by Santiago Lozano today -March 23- won the Corazonada del 36 award festival Cinelatino from Toulouse (southwest), the jury announced in a statement.

I saw three black lights narrates the journey through the Colombian jungle of a healer, Jos de los Santos, who tries to survive in the midst of the growing violence of gold seekers and armed groups while continuing to care for the sick in isolated communities.

Lozano’s 2nd film

This is the second film by Santiago Lozano, trained at the Universidad del Valle (Cal), whose first work, Sowing, He already obtained the highest award in Toulouse in 2016.

The special prize from the Cinelatino jury went to Strange path, by the Brazilian Guto Parente, which tells in a tone between burlesque and drama the story of a young filmmaker who had returned to his local city to present a film.

Caught in the middle of the COVID confinement, he has to turn to his father, with whom he has difficult relationships.

This edition of Cinelatino received 12 films in competition.

The Cine+ award, from the French platform Canal+, went to the Mexican Dirtydirected by Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez.

Dirty tells the case of a young man who tries to escape the violence of organized crime in the state of Michoacán. It received the award for Best International Film at the recent Sundance festival (United States) in January.

Memories of a body that burnsby Costa Rican Antonella Sudasassi, a semi-fiction about old age and sexuality, won the International Critics Award.

The award for Best Documentary went to Ramona, by the Dominican Victoria Linares.

