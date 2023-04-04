Combat back pain – orthopaedist explains what everyone can do for their intervertebral discs

MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel GmbH

British singer Adele has suffered from disc problems since she was 15, which have only gotten worse as her career has progressed. And she’s not alone – millions of people suffer from lower back pain and 1 in 5 people will experience a herniated disc at least once in their lifetime.

“Lack of exercise is the number one cause of the unpleasant pain – it’s not for nothing that it’s said that sitting is the new smoking,” explains Csaba Losonc. He is a specialist in orthopedics and accident surgery and in this exclusive guest article reveals what everyone can do for their intervertebral discs and what really helps with back problems.

Back pain – a common problem

Back pain is one of the most common complaints worldwide. According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 60 to 70 percent of the population in industrialized countries have suffered from back pain at least once in their lives. Back pain can have a variety of causes, but one of the most common causes is lack of exercise. Sitting for long periods in particular can lead to back problems.

Lack of exercise as a cause of back problems

Lack of exercise is the main cause of back problems. Many people spend most of their work at their desks and then sit for hours in front of the television or computer. Sitting for long periods of time puts an unnatural strain on your back, which can lead to muscle tension, back pain and problems with your intervertebral discs.

Exercise for intervertebral disc health

Exercise can help maintain disc health. Regular physical activity, such as walking, jogging, swimming or yoga, strengthens the muscles and relieves the back. A combination of strength and endurance training has been proven to be the best way to prevent back pain.

In addition to physical activity, diet also plays an important role in the health of the intervertebral discs. Eating a balanced diet rich in vitamin D and calcium can help keep bones and discs healthy.

Tips for a healthy backbone

Back problems are a common problem, but everyone can do something to prevent back problems. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet and an ergonomic workplace design can help to maintain the health of the intervertebral discs and back. Good posture and regular exercise breaks in everyday life can also help to prevent back pain.

Conclusion

Anyone who already suffers from back problems should consult an orthopedist or trauma surgeon. Targeted computer-aided measurements can be taken here, which then show the weaknesses of the body. In many cases, specific exercises and physiotherapeutic measures can then help to relieve pain and restore mobility. Drug treatment or surgery may also be necessary in some cases.

Overall, it is important to take the issue of back health seriously and to actively do something about it. A healthy lifestyle and regular exercise can not only prevent back pain, but also contribute to a generally healthy and vital lifestyle.

About dr Csaba Losonc:

dr Csaba Losonc is a specialist in orthopedics and trauma surgery. The founder and manager of the medical care center MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, together with his team of various specialists, helps people to lead a pain-free life. He relies on a holistic treatment and avoids cortisone or surgery whenever possible. More information at: https://medicum-rae.de

