Is tuna a healthy option for the diet? | metropolises

For many people, eating fresh fish is a utopia, as the product can be expensive and difficult to access and prepare. One way to not completely give up the benefits of this type of food is to opt for canned tuna, which tends to be cheaper and easier to prepare.

Despite the bad reputation for the amount of sodium present in the can, if the product is chosen and consumed correctly, nutritionist Isaac Nunes, from Brasilia, says that there is no problem with canned tuna.

“Consuming tuna in moderation will not harm your health. The secret is to look for the best option, checking the label to find the brand with the least amount of salt”, emphasizes Nunes.

Balance

Another tip is to balance the sodium in tuna with other ingredients, avoiding adding salt to the rest of the food in the meal. There is also a limit to consumption, which should be 2 to 3 cans per week.

Snack tuna is extremely low in fat and carbohydrates and is made up of about 90% protein. The indication is that it is used both as a snack – to give satiety – and as part of main meals.

Nunes mentions some benefits of the food:

Protein source, which can replace chicken, beef, pork and eggs;

Unsaturated fats, which help the body to function properly;

Good amounts of Omega 3, which helps control and reduce levels of triglycerides and bad cholesterol (LDL).

Tuna in water or tuna in oil?

The water version only has tuna, water and salt. According to the nutritionist, this is the most interesting option, as it better preserves the nutrients of the seafood. “Even though tuna in water has added sodium, it’s a small amount. And the food will also provide iron, zinc and less total fat than versions with oil”, says Nunes.

delicious fish in oil canned Despite the bad reputation for the amount of sodium registered in the can, if the product is chosen correctly, nutritionist Isaac Nunes, who works in Brasilia, says that there is no problem with canned tuna.Christine von Diepenbroek tuna fillet Tuna is a protein source, which can replace chicken, beef, pork and eggs35007 Advertising by Metrópoles 1 partner Fish Oil Bursting From a Whole Fresh Mackerel. Fish has good amounts of omega 3, which helps control and decrease triglyceride and cholesterol levelsShana Novak 0

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.