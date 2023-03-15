Communicating vessels applied to marketing

The theory of communicating vessels refers to the idea that two liquids connected through vessels, eventually they will reach the same level on both sides. This is because fluid naturally flows from an area of ​​higher concentration to one of lower concentration, and the connection between the vessels allows this balancing process to occur. This theory is often used as a metaphor to explain how resources, money or time, can be shared or redistributed between different areas or people.

In marketing, the theory of “communicating vessels” refers to how different communication channels are interconnected and can influence brand perception and consumer behavior.

This theory is applied to design consistent and effective communication strategies across all channels, to create a seamless and personalized customer experience, and to use data analytics to measure the effectiveness of strategies and make informed decisions. One way this theory is applied is by creating a unified and consistent message across all communication channels.

Consumers interact with a company through various channels, such as email, social networks, advertising, and the website to name a few, therefore, it is important that the brand has a consistent message in all channels, so that consumers consumers do not feel confused or disoriented, the company must take into account the tone, voice and style of each communication channel, and ensure that its message is consistent in each of them.

Another way that the theory of “communicating vessels” is applied in marketing is through the integration of communication channels, by integrating the different channels, companies can create a seamless and personalized customer experience. For example, if a customer makes a purchase online, the company can use email and social media to send personalized offers and product suggestions based on the customer’s previous purchases, creating a more personalized customer experience and increasing the probability that the customer will make more purchases in the future, in addition, companies can also use the data collected from the different communication channels to measure the effectiveness of their marketing strategies.

The “communicating vessels” theory suggests that different channels are interconnected and can influence each other, therefore, companies should use data analytics to measure the effectiveness of communication strategies across channels and understand how they affect the Consumer Behavior. This will allow them to make informed decisions about resource allocation and optimization of their marketing strategies.

By applying this theory, companies can improve brand perception, increase customer satisfaction and of course increase revenue and profitability.