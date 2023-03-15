Pixel 8 Pro: the first renders reveal the design of Google’s next flagship

The design of the Pixel 8 Pro has been revealed through first renders. Expected by the end of the year, the Pixel 8 Pro will be Google’s premium flagship. Multiple 5K renders and a 360-degree video show off the Pixel 8 Pro in all its glory.

Definitely, the leaks are going well at the moment for Google. At the end of 2022, the Pixel Fold, which will be Google’s first foldable smartphone, leaked on the web. This month, after discovering the spec sheet of the Pixel 7a before its launch, we now have the chance to see the first renders of the Pixel 8 Pro. It will be Google’s next premium flagship, succeeding the Pixel 7 Pro released in October 2022.

Rendu du Google Pixel 8 Pro © @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix

The first 5K renders of the Pixel 8 Pro obviously come from the famous French leaker OnLeaks. In addition to the images, a 360-degree video showing all the details of Google’s flagship has also leaked. The dimensions of the smartphone were also shared.

The Pixel 8 Pro looks more compact than the Pixel 7 Pro with a rounded design

The French leaker unveiled the images of the Pixel 8 Pro in collaboration with SmartPrix. The first novelty that jumps out is the rounded design of the Pixel 8 Pro which contrasts with the squarer appearance of the Pixel 7 Pro. We also see that Google would have planned to keep the horizontal and raised bar which accommodates the photo sensors on the back of the smartphone.

This year, the three photo sensors would be integrated into the same oval module. A new sensor is located under the flash, but we don’t yet know what it will be used for. It could be a macro lens, a LiDAR sensor or even some brand new technology that Google will introduce. We will not know more for the moment.

Rendu du Google Pixel 8 Pro © @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix

In addition to renders, OnLeaks via SmartPrix reported that the Pixel 8 Pro would have a 6.52 inch slab. It is perforated at the top for the camera punch. In terms of dimensions, the flagship would measure 162,6 x 76,5 x 8,7 mm for 12 mm thickness (with the horizontal bar of the camera). We must therefore expect a smartphone a little more compact than the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro should be released later this year, probably around of October. Nevertheless, it is expected that the next flagship will be teased during the Google I/O 2023 conference which will be broadcast on May 10, 2023.

