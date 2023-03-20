Data from the Bank of Mexico ensure that in our country only 10.6 percent of jobs are likely to perform home office.

45 percent of workers want flexible hours.

Companies save 86,000 pesos per year per employee just by carrying out home office three days a week.

Thanks to the pandemic home office came to stay. That is why large companies such as Amazon, Pinterest, Spotify, PayPal, among others, have accepted this work modality., in fact companies win with home office.

In Mexico, Tesla opened vacancies in the modality home office. Tesla is looking for a Supplier Industrialization Engineer who wants to join Tesla Power Electronics’ top tier assembly supplier industrialization engineering team, to build the next generation supply chain with Tesla and of course, who loves to do home office. Tesla has places in Nuevo León, Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Jalisco. The new Tesla plant in Nuevo León, Monterrey, could generate up to 25 billion dollars of foreign investment, as estimated by the Association of Banks of Mexico.

Who earns more companies or the employee?

He home office begins to represent savings for companies, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare estimates that companies save 86 thousand pesos per year per employee just telecommuting three days of the work week, making it clear that companies earn with home office. So if we do the math, a company with 100 workers could have annual savings of 8.6 million pesos.

Savings would not be the only benefit of the company:

job decline

Minor electricity and water bills

less furniture

no rent payment

Productivity increase

No risks due to insecurity issues

Even, he home office is the best ally of the environment by decreasing the use of automobiles.

The Internet Association and OCCMundial presented a study where it was found that, in mid-2020, 8 out of 10 people did home office, of course driven by the pandemic. While 7 out of 10 employees that he did home office he felt more productive.

Thanks to the pandemic, when everything began to return to normal, companies chose to leave their employees in home office or hybrid mode. An interesting fact is that 6 out of 10 moms go 100 percent face-to-facewhile 23 percent remain in home office and only 19 percent in a hybrid scheme. And it is that he home office It is preferred by mothers since they can accommodate their work schedules with those at home and, of course, with those of their children.

Telework NOM?

It is in charge of regulating the health and safety conditions that must be observed in remote work, as explained by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

Regulates health and safety issues

Defines basic working conditions through a checklist

Identifies physical, ergonomic and psychosocial risks

Determines that the company must authorize the workplace

It obliges companies to agree in writing schedules and days

Recognizes the right to digital disconnection and work breaks

It recommends scheduling face-to-face activities

Requires health and safety training

Specifies that the employee is responsible for notifying address changes

It includes a mechanism to make remote work modality reversible

In fact, The STPS calculated that in the country there are around 13 million people who are able to do home office.

