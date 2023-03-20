This clicker cosplay from The Last of Us will make you freeze in fear

In case you’re wondering why this week somehow different than the last two months before, the answer is quite simple. No new episode of The Last of Us was released on Monday night. The first season of the hit series is finished after nine episodes. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the acclaimed adaptation of the Playstation classic Sky, or wow (formerly Sky-Ticket) for 9.99 euros per month.

After the end of The Last of Us Season 1: The clickers live on

Even after The Last of Us season 1 ended, you still have to be wary of the clickers. In the post-apocalyptic scenario of “TLOU”, a large part of humanity was wiped out by a fungal spore infestation. Some of them “live on” as zombie-like undead and pose a threat for the remaining people.





If the fungal infestation in an infected person has progressed so far that eyes of the victim When nothing is left, the pathetic mushroom puppets turn into so-called clickers. Although they are blind, they react to finest sources of noise. So you better hold your breath when you watch the following cosplay.

The Last of Us Clicker Cosplay: Shhh, we gotta be quiet!

The Cosplayer blastin_astrid Shows off just how terrifying the clickers look with her new outfit The Last of Us (buy now )work “in real life”. The notorious fungus sprouts from her neck and shines in iridescent colors. Since the parasite can no longer use its host’s organs of vision, the cosplayer with eerie clicking noises.

You should too the slightest sound from you, then you have a serious problem with Clicker. If you don’t have a weapon at hand, you’d better run away. Because a bite of Cosplayer blastin_astrid would mean that you also end up infected in The Last of Us. There are many other great cosplays to the hit series. In particular, Ellie, portrayed by Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) in Season 1, is a popular subject.