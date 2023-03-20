LEGO Easter festivities: two free sets and special offers

About the presentation of the new set LEGO inspired I Guardiani della Galassia 3the Danish company activates a series of promotions inspired by the Easter festival.

With sole poche settimane to separate dalla easterthe online store said LEGO It proposes some interesting initiatives, which are included not due to set in omaggio. In particular, effecting Acquisti superiori ai 70 eurogli appassionati riceveranno in regalo il Easter basket set, depicting a piccolo coniglietto bianco born in a glass of fiori. Composed of 638 pieces, the set has a list price of 19.99 euros. L’offerta resterà active but to Sunday 9 April.

With Acquisti superiori ai 40 euroonce, if you will receive as a gift a set from the catalogue, representing a white chicken, two pulcini and two golden uova. In this case, the offer will only be valid until March 31st.

Spazio also ad alcuni sconti, with the online business of LEGO that offers some set at a low price. Tra questi, possiamo segnalare i quadretti di Minnie e Topolino, also discounts of 50% and proposals at 8.49 euro. A meta price also Spice Girls Tribute set, discounted at 24.99 euro. also Pappagallino set It has a reduced price of 50% and is sold at 8.99 euros.

Thank you for the last announcement of the Danish colossus, the imposing figure LEGO set Il Signore degli Anelli a theme Great Burrone.