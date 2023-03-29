Comparison portal Tarife.at swallows Compera

In the future, comparisons of electricity and gas providers should also be possible on Tarife.at.

The comparison portal specializing in the electricity and gas market Shop was made entirely by Tarife.at accepted. The companies announced this on Wednesday morning.

Next to Mobile, Internet and TV tariffs will also be available to users in the future Electricity and gas offers Compare on Tarife.at, according to the companies. One exact sum for the takeover was not named.

“Next logical step”

“The acquisition of Compera was the next logical step,” says a press release. The one from the energy crisis The battered market is predestined for a tariff comparison due to its strong price fluctuations. That’s why Tarife.at decided to take over.

“The integration of Compera into our comparison portal family enables us to continue growing. Together we bundle different competencies in the comparable market, with the overriding goal of always offering our users the best possible service,” says Markus NiglBoard of Geizhalsthe parent company of tarife.at.

Miser had Tarife.at 2021 acquired in a multi-million dollar deal. The portal, founded in 1997, has grown into one of the largest e-commerce platforms in German-speaking countries. It records around 12 million users per month.