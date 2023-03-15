Conmebol defined the new calendar: dates for the Qualifiers and quotas for the World Cup

Confirmed: the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will begin in September, on the double date to be held between the 4th and 12th. This year, there will also be Qualifiers in October (9 to 17) and November (13 to twenty-one). In addition, Conmebol devised six more FIFA dates until 2026 for the teams to play friendlies.

The new calendar was unanimously approved by the Council of the South American Football Confederation at the conclave in Kigali, Rwanda, the same venue where the FIFA Council was held on Tuesday where the new format for the next World Cup was defined. with 48 teams.

The decision to start the Qualifiers in September, and not in June, is due to giving time and practice to the National Teams, especially those that begin new processes. Thus, with this double date in March, plus the one in June, the South American teams will have more filming for the competition.

Let’s remember that for the next World Cup six of the ten teams from the continent will qualify directly, and the one that finishes in seventh place in the table will access the playoffs.