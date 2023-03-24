Constantine: the authorities seize a clandestine workshop in Harissa

The month of Ramadan is a sacred period for Muslims, during which the practice of religion takes a central place in their daily lives. However, some take advantage of this period to clandestinely embark on the preparation of products intended for consumption.

This phenomenon is unfortunately common and lack of hygiene in sweatshops for food preparation is a serious problem that can have adverse health consequences.

According to a publication shared by Organization Algérienne de Défense des Consommateurs on its Facebook page on Thursday, March 23, 2023, a clandestine workshop manufacturing Harissa, a very spicy chili paste, was discovered by the urban police and protection brigade of the environment, in coordination with the trade, hygiene and public health services of the municipality of El Khroub in the wilaya of Constantine.

Seized by the authorities: what did they find?

The laboratory, which did not respect the conditions of hygiene and cleanliness, was immediately sealed and the products seized, i.e. 60 units of salt from an unknown source with a capacity of 10 kg each, 14 boxes of Harissa of 2 kg, 6 boxes of 10 kg of the same substance, 16 barrels with a capacity of 160 liters and 3 units of 10 kg of garlic. The competent authorities then destroyed these products the following day.

It should therefore be known that this fact is not isolated. Algerian citizens are big consumers during the month of Ramadan, and some traders, wanting to take advantage of this opportunity to maximize their profits, do not hesitate to save on what is essential, either a quality raw material, or premises in good condition.