Conte no longer Tottenham manager

Antonio Conte is no longer the manager of Tottenham Hotspur. As the Premier League club explained in an official statement, Spurs have mutually agreed to end the collaboration with the Italian. The previous assistant coach Cristian Stellini (48) will take over for Conte until the end of the season.

“We have ten Premier League games left and we’re fighting for a Champions League spot”CEO Daniel Levy (61) is quoted as saying, “We all have to stick together now. Everyone now has to give their all to make sure we do the best we can for this club and our amazing, loyal supporters.”

Clear criticism

Tottenham are currently fourth in the Premier League but have played two more games than their direct rivals. Conte launched a general criticism a week ago after a 3-3 win against FC Southampton: “We’re not a team. Everyone thinks only of himself. I see a lot of negative situations, a lot of selfish situations and players I don’t like.”

And further: “The history of Tottenham is clear. Twenty years the owner has been here and they have never won anything, but why?” After these words, further cooperation was apparently no longer possible. The 53-year-old Italian’s contract would have expired in the summer.