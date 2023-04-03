Contemporary marketing: Constellation Brands partners with Tastemade in time to save its wine division – Revista Merca2.0

Constellation Brands, an American beer, wine, and spirits producer and marketer, is venturing into contemporary marketing by partnering with a media company, Tastemade. According to the press releasethis new multimillion-dollar partnership has been created to launch a content studio that will facilitate the creation and distribution of original content.

The agreement’s main components will be original social content, creator and talent partnerships, experiential activations, and the production of original concepts and series for Tastemade’s streaming channels as well as unique content and series for streamers.

Contemporary marketing through wine and food pairing Street Somm project

The alliance’s first project is a mobile travel show called “Street Somm” that focuses on wine and food pairings. Constellation is attempting more contemporary marketing with this initiative, which comes as its wine division is experiencing diminishing income.

While interest in streaming channels continues to grow, the partnership between Constellation and Tastemade Studios aims to educate individuals of the legal drinking age about the wine and spirits market and, more specifically, some of Constellation’s top brands. The pair intends to produce many different types of material resources, indicating an aggressive strategy that might develop their online visibility and make new connections.

Constellation’s current fanbase will help reach its anticipated impact

Other aspects of the engagement will result in content that can be used on Tastemade’s channel as well as marketed to streamers. To increase awareness, the partnership will also facilitate creating strategies for collaborations with creators and branded social media video content. The news release also detailed that Tastemade has a fan base of 300 million people across its digital, mobile, streaming, and television platforms. With this following Constellation may be able to achieve the impact it seeks. PepsiCo, Hondaand Walmart are among the media company’s other notable partners.

The news release also captured a statement by Robert Hanson, the executive vice president and president of Constellation Brands’ wine and spirits division. According to Hanson, the partnership accelerates Constellation’s consumer-obsessed strategy through rich storytelling, dynamic talent alliances, native social video content, and genuine customer engagement moments that the company expects will win with fans across the globe.

Contemporary marketing will help engage people not usually interested in wine

Project “Street Somm,” centers on an ambitious bartender who explores different US towns in search of unusual food and wine combinations. To disrupt preconceived perceptions about the business, the series is purposefully designed to mix wine and food in inventive ways. This could help Constellation engage with the youth and others who aren’t usually interested in wine.

Given that the sector of Constellation’s business has been having issues, a focus on wine in its launch program is perhaps strategic. Wine barely accounted for 20.6% of its overall net revenue for the year, down from 25.6% the year prior, according to its 2022 annual report. Similarly, wine’s net sales decreased from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion in 2022. Constellation is most recognized for its ownership of Corona Extra in the United States, but it also has a portfolio that includes, among others, Robert Mondavi Wines, The Prisoner Wine Company, High West Whisky, Kim Crawford, SIMI, and Schrader Cellars.