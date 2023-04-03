‘Lunar car’ already has a date of arrival on the Moon

A SpaceX has already started accepting cargo reservations for its new generation rocket, the Starship, and one of the first is from the ‘startup’ Astrolab.

Astrolab is building a vehicle called Flexible Logistics and Exploration (FLEX) to be used on the lunar surface, which will have the objective of transporting people and equipment during missions on the Moon. It is believed that when this rover reaches the surface of the Moon, it will be the largest vehicle to have ever traveled on the natural satellite.

As for the mission itself, says the Engadget website that the arrival of FLEX is only scheduled for 2026 (at best). “This is SpaceX’s first commercial cargo contract for the lunar surface,” Astrolab CEO Jarte Matthews said in a blog post.

Also Read: Virgin Orbit, a SpaceX rival, laid off 85% of workers