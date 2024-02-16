Contigo, by Karol G, sparks rumors about a relationship with rapper Young Miko

MIAMI.- Karol G celebrated Valentine’s Day with the launch of its first simple from 2024 With you, a romantic piece in collaboration with DJ Tiesto. Prior to her premiere, the Colombian singer had revealed at a concert in Mexico the surprise she had prepared for her fans, after a group showed her a banner that said: “We don’t want life if it’s not with you.”

The phrase, without them knowing it, referred to the chorus of the song: “I don’t want life if it’s not with you.”

However, there are two elements of the piece that have caught the attention of Internet users, generating various reactions on social networks: the theme of the video clip and the rhythmic essence of the musical production.

The audiovisual material that accompanies the single tells the love story of two young women, and stars Carolina Giraldo herself, the Medellin native’s first name, along with the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Young Miko. It seems that the production took many of her followers by surprise, who expressed that they hoped the video would review her story with the urban artist Feid, with whom she is known to have had a relationship since mid-2023.

But, with the publication of the material, a wave of rumors about an alleged relationship Among the singers and even some on social networks claim that this was the way in which both wanted to formalize their relationship.

Does the relationship exist?

The presumption gained greater strength after an Internet user published a statement from the host Javier Ceriani, who in December alleged that the artists had an intimate relationship and that Feid was aware of it.

“Apparently, they are having an intimacy that is putting Feid, Karol G’s boyfriend, in a situation now that the girl does not really want to share with the boyfriend because she is very well taken care of by Young Miko. The body, because not “It’s a matter of falling in love, it’s a matter of him doing something to her that leaves her very happy, it’s like a service,” said the presenter who was later criticized for the way he made the statement.

However, Internet users have put aside the theory to ensure that what the video shows is just acting; while other followers celebrate that both singers have come together to pay tribute to homosexual love and echo the messages of the community LGBTQ+ in the middle of a universal celebration such as Valentine’s Day.

For their part, neither Karol G nor Young Miko have commented on the allegations of their alleged relationship, but they did thank each other on Instagram for their work together.

“This video is a heartfelt hug for all those people who have ever felt afraid to love. Thank you Young Miko for having agreed to be part of such a powerful and special project. It would not have been the same without you,” wrote the recent winner of the Grammy for his successful album Maana Be Beautiful.

“How emotional I felt because they saw this. Karol G, thank you for making me part of something so special and for sharing this with me, I adore you. My 13-year-old self would watch this video with sparkles in her eyes and a lot of excitement,” shared the Puerto Rican .

Plagiarism accusations

This is not the only issue why the song has been so controversial in recent hours. Internet users also reacted to the resemblance to Leona Lewis’s piece titled Bleending Love.

Internet users highlight that the chorus of both songs is very similar, specifically the part in which Karol G repeats the word “With you.”

So far the British singer has not commented on the matter, so it may also show that the artists have been in communication and the Colombian has received some authorization to use the melody in her composition.

This is the third musical collaboration between Karol G and Dj Tiesto; However, the TQM interpreter was sued for the success of both Don’t be shy.

The Cuban musician Ren Lorente assured that La Bichota violated the Copyright Holder and Plagiarism in relation to the song. Something different composed by him in 1998. The man demands compensation of 3 million dollars for: “for his mental anguish, humiliation, damage to his reputation and embarrassment.”